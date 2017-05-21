California to D.C: Veterans ride cross-country toa
Bikers participating in Run For the Wall, an annual motorcycle ride from California to Washington, D.C., stop at the Barak Shrine for dinner in Monroe, Sunday, May 21, 2017. The annual ride ends at the Vietnam Memorial and pays tribute to those who served in conflict, particularly the Vietnam War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anr
|1 hr
|Luvmommiesmilk
|1
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Ttyler4323
|58
|Pit bull friendly apt complexes
|May 22
|Vicky
|1
|Is there entry level work in the O/M area for a...
|May 21
|broke adventurer
|1
|Teresa Lewis
|May 16
|Pissed
|1
|Truck driver name Adam Contreras
|May 12
|Curious
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|May 9
|whybotherifheisps...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC