Woman in Critical Condition after Vehicle Crashes in to TX House

April 22--An Odessa woman is in critical condition following a crash that occurred Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of West Sunset Boulevard. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded at 4:04 p.m. to Sunset Boulevard and Conover Avenue in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a house.

