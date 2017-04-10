TX Firefighters to Try Dirt to Smothe...

TX Firefighters to Try Dirt to Smother 100K Tire Fire

April 14--A joint effort between Ector County, the state and the Environmental Protection Agency is geared toward excavating dirt from a county-owned pit in West Odessa and using it to smother a fire that has continued burning scores of discarded tires for almost a week. Under the direction of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the EPA, the effort, which also involves Ector County Emergency Management, led to a strategy that would transport the dirt and place it atop the tires that have burned since Sunday at the BG Tire Disposal facility, 2300 N. FM 866 in West Odessa, a City of Odessa statement read.

