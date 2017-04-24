The Abyss visits Odessa through OSW
A wrestling mainstay was in Odessa Saturday night, making his return to west Texas for the first time since the early 2000s. His appearance brought fans out of the woodwork's to see him, and others, wrestle in this months Old School Wrestling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Pharmaceutical.
|15 hr
|Newintown
|1
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|139
|Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks!
|Apr 15
|SaZ
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Apr 14
|Buddy Wayne WRONG
|19
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|ZackFrozze
|54
|Chasity Brashier
|Apr 11
|hmm
|3
|Billy benavides
|Apr 4
|Nichole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC