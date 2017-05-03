Suspect behind bars accused of assaulting public servant in Odessa
Police say Saturday morning just before 10:30 a.m., an officer located a car in the 3100 block of Andrews Highway that was involved in an assault Friday in the 500 block of Amburgey. The driver of the car Alexander Delgado, 20, drove into the alley behind Auto Zone, hitting a telephone pole.
