Restaurant Report: 1 Odessa restaurant on low performer list
It was a pretty solid week for Midland and Odessa restaurants during the week of April 3 through April 7. Only one restaurant was on our low performer list, while several had perfect scores to make our top performers. Mamasita's Mexican Grill at 4214 Maple Ave. was cited for the following: - Hand wash sink used for other purposes - Did not have proper hot holding temperature - All employees need food handler cards - Some containers not labeled - Some items not date marked - Premade items not stored in freezers/coolers - Food containers in cold hold were stacked - Some food thawed at room temperature - Employee drinks had no lids/straws This resulted in Mamasita's Mexican Grill receiving 15 demerits from the health inspector.
