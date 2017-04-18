Odessa police investigating 8-year-ol...

Odessa police investigating 8-year-old's medical emergency

Wednesday Apr 12

The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a medical emergency that happened to an 8-year-old boy this week. We're told the investigation is in connection with a social media post that has been going around the area stating that the child was given drug-laced candy.

