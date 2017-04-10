Odessa first responders conducting large-scale drill south of downtown
Odessa Police confirm with CBS 7 a large scale drill is being conducted on S. Crane Ave. and Hwy 385. You can expect to see fire trucks, ambulance, sheriff's deputies and police in that area this morning.
