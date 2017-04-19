MMEX Resources Announces Strategic Relationship with Trinity...
MMEX Resources Corp . , a development stage company focusing on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America, today announced a strategic relationship with Trinity Consultants, Inc. , an international environmental consulting firm that specializes in industrial air quality issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl named Yaurely from Twin Peaks!
|Apr 15
|SaZ
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Apr 14
|Buddy Wayne WRONG
|19
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|ZackFrozze
|54
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Apr 13
|Sugarbear
|138
|Chasity Brashier
|Apr 11
|hmm
|3
|Billy benavides
|Apr 4
|Nichole
|1
|K2 spice synithic legel
|Mar 31
|Smoky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC