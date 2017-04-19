MMEX Resources Announces Strategic Re...

MMEX Resources Announces Strategic Relationship with Trinity...

MMEX Resources Corp . , a development stage company focusing on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America, today announced a strategic relationship with Trinity Consultants, Inc. , an international environmental consulting firm that specializes in industrial air quality issues.

Odessa, TX

