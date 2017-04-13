How I Made It: Nirav Tolia turned sma...

How I Made It: Nirav Tolia turned small-town Texas values into a global social network

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The gig: Nirav Tolia, 45, is the co-founder and chief executive of Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network that lets people connect with their neighbors, share news, tips and sometimes gossip with their local community. The San Francisco-based 152-employee start-up has raised $210 million in venture capital funding and boasts more than 126,000 communities using its platform, covering more than 70% of U.S. neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16) 9 hr Buddy Wayne WRONG 19
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Fri ZackFrozze 54
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Thu Sugarbear 138
Chasity Brashier Apr 11 hmm 3
Billy benavides Apr 4 Nichole 1
K2 spice synithic legel Mar 31 Smoky 1
News Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06) Mar 28 ElizabethBlood 53
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC