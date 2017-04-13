How I Made It: Nirav Tolia turned small-town Texas values into a global social network

The gig: Nirav Tolia, 45, is the co-founder and chief executive of Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network that lets people connect with their neighbors, share news, tips and sometimes gossip with their local community. The San Francisco-based 152-employee start-up has raised $210 million in venture capital funding and boasts more than 126,000 communities using its platform, covering more than 70% of U.S. neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.