Construction Begins on $79M Marriott Hotel With Conference Center in Odessa, TX
The City of Odessa, Eofficial Enterprises and Gatehouse Capital, broke ground on a seven-story, 218-room Marriott Hotel with a 67,500-sq.-ft. conference center, a 365-space parking garage, a full-service Starbucks, and plans to refurbish the historic Ector Theater, which was built in 1951.
