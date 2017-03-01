Recently released man charged in conn...

Recently released man charged in connection with Joe 'Pepe' Valenzuela murder

On Feb. 27, just after 8 a.m., authorities were called out to 1214 West 10th Street in reference to a medical call. Upon arriving, they saw the body of a 68-year-old male with swelling and blunt force trauma to the face.

