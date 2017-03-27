Police: Andrews woman charged in hit-and-run involving boy on bike
A woman was arrested Monday after police say she drove away after hitting a 7-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle over the weekend in Andrews. Margarita Victoria Tobon, 28, was booked into the Ector County Jail in Odessa on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in connection to the crash that happened about 1 p.m. at South Main Street and Avenue E, according to Andrews police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06)
|Tue
|ElizabethBlood
|53
|looking for
|Tue
|Lola
|2
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Lola
|47
|Man arrested in child-throwing case, again
|Mar 25
|Grubby
|5
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Mar 24
|HappyGirl17
|137
|Megan Dosier
|Mar 23
|UmmwhoCares
|1
|Three co-founders of XCOR bolt the company to f...
|Mar 22
|boewalk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC