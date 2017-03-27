Police: Andrews woman charged in hit-...

Police: Andrews woman charged in hit-and-run involving boy on bike

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A woman was arrested Monday after police say she drove away after hitting a 7-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle over the weekend in Andrews. Margarita Victoria Tobon, 28, was booked into the Ector County Jail in Odessa on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in connection to the crash that happened about 1 p.m. at South Main Street and Avenue E, according to Andrews police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06) Tue ElizabethBlood 53
looking for Tue Lola 2
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Tue Lola 47
News Man arrested in child-throwing case, again Mar 25 Grubby 5
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Mar 24 HappyGirl17 137
Megan Dosier Mar 23 UmmwhoCares 1
News Three co-founders of XCOR bolt the company to f... Mar 22 boewalk 1
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC