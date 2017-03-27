Police: Andrews woman charged in hit-and-run involving boy on bike

A woman was arrested Monday after police say she drove away after hitting a 7-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle over the weekend in Andrews. Margarita Victoria Tobon, 28, was booked into the Ector County Jail in Odessa on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in connection to the crash that happened about 1 p.m. at South Main Street and Avenue E, according to Andrews police.

