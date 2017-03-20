Phillips 66 Gets Ready for Its Next R...

Phillips 66 Gets Ready for Its Next Rodeo

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Motley Fool

That was partly due to the upcoming completion of a big part of its major projects, but it also reflected the fact that the company didn't have as many compelling growth options as it had in the past. That said, the company appears poised to add a new expansion project to its backlog after launching an open season to build the Rodeo Pipeline in a scorching-hot portion of the Permian Basin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) 21 hr Bill 46
News Man arrested in child-throwing case, again Sat Grubby 5
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Mar 24 HappyGirl17 137
Megan Dosier Mar 23 UmmwhoCares 1
News Three co-founders of XCOR bolt the company to f... Mar 22 boewalk 1
The B-25 that used to be in a Park in Odessa ye... (Sep '12) Mar 17 Judson Killian 13
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... Mar 13 L0LZ 20
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC