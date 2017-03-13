Path cleared for reduced pot penalties in TX House

Before yesterday's House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee hearing on Chairman Joe Moody's HB 81, which would reduce penalties for low levels of marijuana to a civil penalty, Grits commented to a friend that the over/under for how many people would testify IMO was probably 1.5. "Under" won. Only one person spoke against the bill last night, Ector County DA Bobby Bland .

