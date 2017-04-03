Odessa man arrested after kidnapping,...

Odessa man arrested after kidnapping, attempting to set girlfriend on fire

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Odessa police have made an arrest in connection with an aggravated kidnapping that happened earlier this month in South Odessa. He physically picked her up and put her in his car against her will.

Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Odessa, TX

