Odessa man arrested after kidnapping, attempting to set girlfriend on fire
Odessa police have made an arrest in connection with an aggravated kidnapping that happened earlier this month in South Odessa. He physically picked her up and put her in his car against her will.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy benavides
|13 hr
|Nichole
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Sun
|whomever
|17
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Apr 1
|willbelonely
|48
|K2 spice synithic legel
|Mar 31
|Smoky
|1
|Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06)
|Mar 28
|ElizabethBlood
|53
|looking for
|Mar 28
|Lola
|2
|Man arrested in child-throwing case, again
|Mar 25
|Grubby
|5
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC