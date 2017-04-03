New Mexico woman gets 15-year-old ter...

New Mexico woman gets 15-year-old term for making child porn

Thursday Mar 30

Kyla Lashawn Norby of Hobbs was sentenced Wednesday in Las Cruces after pleading guilty June 22 to production of child pornography.

