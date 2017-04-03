New Mexico woman gets 15-year-old term for making child porn
Kyla Lashawn Norby of Hobbs was sentenced Wednesday in Las Cruces after pleading guilty June 22 to production of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy benavides
|19 hr
|Nichole
|1
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|whomever
|17
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Apr 1
|willbelonely
|48
|K2 spice synithic legel
|Mar 31
|Smoky
|1
|Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06)
|Mar 28
|ElizabethBlood
|53
|looking for
|Mar 28
|Lola
|2
|Man arrested in child-throwing case, again
|Mar 25
|Grubby
|5
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC