MMEX Resources Partners with KP Engineering to Design, Build Crude Oil Refinery in Permian Basin

MMEX Resources Corp. , a development stage company focusing on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America, and KP Engineering , an energy industry leader in engineering, procurement and construction solutions, announced today a partnership for KPE to engineer, design and construct the planned Pecos County refinery announced by MMEX earlier this month. Jack W. Hanks, President & CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., commented: "Plans for the Pecos County refinery are progressing smoothly and rapidly, and the selection of KPE as the project's EPC contractor is an essential first step to beginning the project.

