MMEX Resources Partners with KP Engin...

MMEX Resources Partners with KP Engineering to Design, Build Crude Oil Refinery in Permian Basin

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

MMEX Resources Corp. , a development stage company focusing on the acquisition, development and financing of oil, gas, refining and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America, and KP Engineering , an energy industry leader in engineering, procurement and construction solutions, announced today a partnership for KPE to engineer, design and construct the planned Pecos County refinery announced by MMEX earlier this month. Jack W. Hanks, President & CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., commented: "Plans for the Pecos County refinery are progressing smoothly and rapidly, and the selection of KPE as the project's EPC contractor is an essential first step to beginning the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06) 19 hr ElizabethBlood 53
looking for 21 hr Lola 2
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) 21 hr Lola 47
News Man arrested in child-throwing case, again Mar 25 Grubby 5
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Mar 24 HappyGirl17 137
Megan Dosier Mar 23 UmmwhoCares 1
News Three co-founders of XCOR bolt the company to f... Mar 22 boewalk 1
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC