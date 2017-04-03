Landgraf's 'Chris Kyle Memorial Highway' bill passes House
The bill would name Highway 191 in Ector County as the "Chris Kyle Memorial Highway." The stretch of highway in Odessa runs directly adjacent to the new Chris Kyle Memorial Plaza.
