Howard C. MarksUniversity of Texas of the Permian Basin

Monday Mar 27 Read more: American Library Association

Howard C. Marks is the director of library services at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas . Howard has been an ACRL member since 2015 and is your ACRL member of the week for March 27, 2017.

