How to get to Marfa, and great things to do there

To drive or to fly? When strategizing how to make the epic trek to Marfa, the famously remote West Texas town, consider this: If you fly to Midland-Odessa or El Paso, as many people do, you will still have a multi-hour drive ahead of you , and you'll have the expense of renting a car. Or you can drive the whole way - about 520 miles - which my husband and I found much less onerous than we'd been led to expect.

