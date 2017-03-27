Here's what will happen to your Sears warranty if the company goes bankrupt

Albert Barrera of Odessa, Texas, walked into a Sears store recently with a pressing question for the manager: "If Sears closes, who will service my refrigerator?" Barrera had bought a Kenmore refrigerator for $529 several months earlier, and along with it, he purchased a three-year service warranty that cost $229 - almost half as much as the refrigerator. Now he's worried that Sears could go out of business and that his warranty will be canceled as a result.

