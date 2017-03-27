Here's what will happen to your Sears...

Here's what will happen to your Sears warranty if the company goes bankrupt

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Albert Barrera of Odessa, Texas, walked into a Sears store recently with a pressing question for the manager: "If Sears closes, who will service my refrigerator?" Barrera had bought a Kenmore refrigerator for $529 several months earlier, and along with it, he purchased a three-year service warranty that cost $229 - almost half as much as the refrigerator. Now he's worried that Sears could go out of business and that his warranty will be canceled as a result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jaguar's Club Lewdness Arrests (Aug '06) Tue ElizabethBlood 53
looking for Tue Lola 2
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Tue Lola 47
News Man arrested in child-throwing case, again Mar 25 Grubby 5
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Mar 24 HappyGirl17 137
Megan Dosier Mar 23 UmmwhoCares 1
News Three co-founders of XCOR bolt the company to f... Mar 22 boewalk 1
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC