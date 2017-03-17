From a bipartisan road trip to Ezekiel Elliott's mistake, everything...
Now we know what's been missing from bipartisanship in Washington: A rented Chevy Impala, a strong playlist and a whole lot of doughnuts. That's one of the lessons out of the 36-hour, 1,600-mile road trip this week by Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, and Rep. Will Hurd, R-San Antonio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Cumminsboy
|44
|Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ...
|Mar 13
|L0LZ
|20
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Mar 11
|Black velvet
|136
|Does anyone know Shane Martinez?
|Mar 9
|Curious
|1
|Anyone know her
|Mar 9
|February
|1
|Shawn Hyde
|Mar 8
|SugarBaby
|1
|Reggie Lawrence quit blaming your problems on o...
|Mar 5
|natureboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC