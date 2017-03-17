From a bipartisan road trip to Ezekie...

From a bipartisan road trip to Ezekiel Elliott's mistake, everything...

Now we know what's been missing from bipartisanship in Washington: A rented Chevy Impala, a strong playlist and a whole lot of doughnuts. That's one of the lessons out of the 36-hour, 1,600-mile road trip this week by Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, and Rep. Will Hurd, R-San Antonio.

