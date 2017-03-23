Florida fugitive arrested in Odessa b...

Florida fugitive arrested in Odessa by Lone Star Fugitive Task Force

Wednesday Mar 15

Jesus Perez-Ramos, 48, is charged with fugitive from justice, probation violation - possession of a short barrel firearm and probation violation - carrying a concealed weapon .

