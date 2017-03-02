Continue reading Beloved Vietnam War veteran slain days after DeSoto suspect was freed from jail

Continue reading Beloved Vietnam War ...

A DeSoto man who'd recently been released from jail has been accused of slaying a beloved Vietnam War veteran who gave him a ride from a truck stop in Odessa over the weekend. Joseph Madden, 24, was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Joseph Valenzuela, 68, who was found stabbed and beaten Monday, Odessa police said .

