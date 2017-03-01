Commemorative Selena cups sell out in Odessa Stripes within minutes
Melissa Andrews works at the store on Kermit Hwy and Loop 338, she tells us the cups sold before she got past the door this morning. The cups come in two different designs that celebrate the beloved Tejano star and are being sold for $2.99 in participating locations throughout Odessa and Midland.
