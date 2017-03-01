West Texas gas prices continue to fall

West Texas gas prices continue to fall

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KOSA

GasBuddy reports prices have fallen 1.4 cents in the past week. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Midland-Odessa is $2.09.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOSA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Palma 20 hr Hmmmmm 1
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Feb 26 Poloooo 38
Colorado 420 Feb 24 420 blaze 1
Odessa 420 new in town Feb 24 420 blaze 2
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco Feb 22 BuddyWebb 12
420 Feb 19 Raul 1
the music thread (Jan '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 74
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC