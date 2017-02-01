Waggoner named 2017 Miss Rodeo Austin...

Waggoner named 2017 Miss Rodeo Austin Princess

Shanel Waggoner, a 2013 Burnet High School graduate and lifelong resident of the Hill Country area, was crowned the 2017 Miss Rodeo Austin Princess and awarded a $16,000 scholarship plus various other prizes from the Rodeo Austin Organization on Jan. 21. Shanel had her start in rodeo queening at an early age through the Burnet County Fair and Rodeo Association. Since that beginning, she has held numerous titles all over the state and many other scholarships through her queen titles.

