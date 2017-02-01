Waggoner named 2017 Miss Rodeo Austin Princess
Shanel Waggoner, a 2013 Burnet High School graduate and lifelong resident of the Hill Country area, was crowned the 2017 Miss Rodeo Austin Princess and awarded a $16,000 scholarship plus various other prizes from the Rodeo Austin Organization on Jan. 21. Shanel had her start in rodeo queening at an early age through the Burnet County Fair and Rodeo Association. Since that beginning, she has held numerous titles all over the state and many other scholarships through her queen titles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Lol
|3
|Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Sloth94
|15
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Kira Senpai
|36
|Sugar daddy (Oct '12)
|Feb 1
|Rayray1984
|16
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Jan 30
|Gypsygirllove
|128
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Jan 29
|whenwhere
|7
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC