Vam Usa expands its field service ope...

Vam Usa expands its field service operations in Permian

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World Oil

VAM USA announces the opening of a new VAM field service office located at 2456 IH-20 in Odessa, TX bringing the number of service locations in Texas to three. This office supports the growing number operators in the Permian Basin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco 23 hr BuddyWebb 12
Odessa 420 new in town Tue High as a kite 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
420 Feb 19 Raul 1
the music thread (Jan '12) Feb 17 Musikologist 74
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Feb 17 latina needs pamp... 134
Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13) Feb 5 Elplayerdetexas 16
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Ector County was issued at February 23 at 4:01AM CST

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC