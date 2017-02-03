UAE says Trump travel ban an internal U.S. affair
Feb 1 President Donald Trump's travel ban imposed on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries was a sovereign decision for the United States and not directed at any religion, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Wednesday. Speaking at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah also said the idea of safe zones in Syria would be welcome if they were to be temporary and for humanitarian purposes under international auspices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Lol
|3
|Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Sloth94
|15
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Kira Senpai
|36
|Sugar daddy (Oct '12)
|Feb 1
|Rayray1984
|16
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Jan 30
|Gypsygirllove
|128
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Jan 29
|whenwhere
|7
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC