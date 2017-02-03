Russia's oil output down by 100,000 bpd in January - sources
Feb 1 Russia has cut its oil and gas condensate production in January by around 100,000 barrels per day , as concluded from the data provided to Reuters by two industry sources on Wednesday. They said Russia's oil output averaged at 1.516 million tonnes per day, or 11.11 million bpd last month.
