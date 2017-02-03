Japan's Kansai Electric cancels plans to switch oil-fired power station to coal
Japan's Kansai Electric Power has canceled plans to switch a 1,200 megawatt oil-fired power station to coal as demand for electricity fell amid a push to cut the country's emissions after it signed up to a global climate change accord. Based in western Japan, Japan's second-biggest utility had said in March 2015 it would convert its Ako power station, which has two 600 megawatt units, to coal from fuel oil and crude oil.
