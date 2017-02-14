Error leads to charges being dismissed in Odessa following search warrant
Back on January 29, 2017, police received information that narcotics were being sold out of a hotel room at America's Value Inn on Highway 80. From the information received, they were told weapons were inside of room 226, however, the search warrant was for room 225, which was vacant. We're told Odessa Police SWAT entered room 226 and found three people, Anna Garcia, Willie Morris and Cindy Barrett inside.
