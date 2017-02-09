Deaths, Feb. 10, 2017
Survivors include two sons, Stephen J. of Salida and Wayne L. of Kenai, Alaska; four daughters, Sandra A. Ferguson and Linda Mansheim, both of Grand Junction, Belle L. Flannigan of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and Rhonda S. Vaughn of Anderson, South Carolina; one brother, Gary L. Crites of Tucson, Arizona; one sister, Lois B. Matthies of Salida; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St, Grand Junction 81506; or to Catholic Outreach, 245 S. First St., Grand Junction 81501.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|17 hr
|noanon
|8
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Feb 6
|Mrsdelicious81
|129
|Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13)
|Feb 5
|Elplayerdetexas
|16
|Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13)
|Feb 2
|Lol
|3
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Kira Senpai
|36
|Sugar daddy (Oct '12)
|Feb 1
|Rayray1984
|16
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC