Breedlove passes at age 86
Leroy Breedlove was born in Muskogee in 1930. His parents were Leon and Ann Breedlove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
|need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12)
|Fri
|Yiyixx
|131
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Feb 9
|noanon
|8
|Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13)
|Feb 5
|Elplayerdetexas
|16
|Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13)
|Feb 2
|Lol
|3
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Kira Senpai
|36
|Sugar daddy (Oct '12)
|Feb 1
|Rayray1984
|16
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC