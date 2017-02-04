Breedlove passes at age 86

Breedlove passes at age 86

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Orange Leader

Leroy Breedlove was born in Muskogee in 1930. His parents were Leon and Ann Breedlove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Many pharts 1,106
need a woman to spoil rotten take care of singl... (Jun '12) Fri Yiyixx 131
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco Feb 9 noanon 8
Looking for a girl to take my virginity (Jan '13) Feb 5 Elplayerdetexas 16
Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13) Feb 2 Lol 3
Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14) Feb 2 Kira Senpai 36
Sugar daddy (Oct '12) Feb 1 Rayray1984 16
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC