Bicyclist hit by vehicle on Highway 191 in Ector Co., listed in critical condition
The accident happened just before 1:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of East Highway 191 on the south service road. Authorities said that DPS Troopers first responded to the accident but later contacted Odessa police as the accident was in the city limits.
