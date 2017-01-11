Man arrested in connection with Odessa aggravated assault
James Millican, 57, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . Odessa Police said they were called out to San Subia Court in reference to a domestic disturbance on Jan. 20, 2017.
