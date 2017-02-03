Japan PM Abe: BOJ's policy not targeting yen
Feb 1 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy was not aimed at devaluing the yen. "We entrust the Bank of Japan to take appropriate monetary policy steps to achieve 2 percent inflation," Abe told parliament.
