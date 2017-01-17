Four men arrested in connection with ...

Four men arrested in connection with 3 Odessa robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: KSWO

Aaron Llanez, 17, Edward Hernandez, 17, Alec Kirkland, 18 , and Jesse Castillo, 17, are all charged with three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. It all started back on Dec. 20 after Odessa police were called out to an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven on Golder Ave. An investigation revealed that the store clerk had been robbed at gunpoint by unknown male subjects Then about two weeks later, the subjects struck again at the 7-Eleven on Andrews Highway and the following day at the Stripes on Highway 191.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Odessa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Black Gold?? (Dec '11) Jan 12 Bignate08 79
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... Jan 12 Battle Tested 44
Wheel Spacers Jan 11 Faduq 1
Chasity Brashier Jan 8 wow 2
Hailey Dunn missing/murdered teen from Colorado... Jan 8 trashazzneckbreak... 3
Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco Jan 7 legoego 4
See all Odessa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Odessa Forum Now

Odessa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Odessa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Odessa, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC