Four men arrested in connection with 3 Odessa robberies
Aaron Llanez, 17, Edward Hernandez, 17, Alec Kirkland, 18 , and Jesse Castillo, 17, are all charged with three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. It all started back on Dec. 20 after Odessa police were called out to an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven on Golder Ave. An investigation revealed that the store clerk had been robbed at gunpoint by unknown male subjects Then about two weeks later, the subjects struck again at the 7-Eleven on Andrews Highway and the following day at the Stripes on Highway 191.
