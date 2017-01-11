Dragon Products expands frac equipment rebuilding efforts
Refurbishing used equipment can help production companies meet demand and put their oilfield equipment back to work. Dragon Products has the in-house technology and expertise to test, service, repair and rebuild virtually every unit in any frac fleet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 min
|Analyst
|1,017
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|45
|Wheel Spacers
|22 hr
|Faduq
|1
|Chasity Brashier
|Jan 8
|wow
|2
|Hailey Dunn missing/murdered teen from Colorado...
|Jan 8
|trashazzneckbreak...
|3
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Jan 7
|legoego
|4
|any ladies seen any guys masterbating or flashi... (Oct '10)
|Jan 5
|Jjjjjj
|27
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC