Continue reading West Texas man tried to hide meth in cup of hot chocolate, Odessa police say

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A West Texas man has been accused of trying to hide three grams of methamphetamine in a cup of hot chocolate Tuesday, Odessa police said. Officers stopped William Guinan, 51, after they saw him driving an SUV the wrong way just before midnight in the 800 block of Avenue H, The Odessa American reports .

