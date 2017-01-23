Community becomes family for fallen Vietnam veteran
Tuesday was a day to honor a Vietnam veteran named Charles Ray Sorrell who passed away early last week in Odessa, Texas, but there was not one picture or family member to be found. "When you're taking your last breath, someone needs to be there," Hospice Nurse Rhonda Thompson said.
