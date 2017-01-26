Brian Jenkins
On Monday afternoon, Odessa police were called out to the Kwik Kash on Andrews Highway in reference to a forgery in progress. We're told an investigation revealed that when officers arrived on the scene, Jenkins intentionally threw a methamphetamine pipe away in attempt to conceal it from officers.
