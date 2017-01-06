Add wages to key jobs report must-sees While fatter paychecks are a plus for workers, it has a dark side, too. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hZHKXI Prospects for employment in the oil field are beginning to have positive signs as indicated by this hiring sign in front of the Halliburton facility in Odessa, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.