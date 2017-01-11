60 warnings issued following special ...

60 warnings issued following special assignment in Odessa

Friday Jan 20 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Odessa Police Department issued 60 warnings last weekend in the area of 42nd Street and Andrews Highway after receiving several reports involving officers nearly being struck by passing motorists. That's after drivers failed to follow the law and didn't down 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when passing an emergency vehicle on the closest lane.

