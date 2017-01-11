60 warnings issued following special assignment in Odessa
The Odessa Police Department issued 60 warnings last weekend in the area of 42nd Street and Andrews Highway after receiving several reports involving officers nearly being struck by passing motorists. That's after drivers failed to follow the law and didn't down 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when passing an emergency vehicle on the closest lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|45 min
|ballet
|1,079
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|11 hr
|whenwhere
|7
|Not even close to being the only woman!! (Oct '13)
|Sat
|WishUGood
|2
|Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source:...
|Jan 22
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Jan 21
|Wassup u want to ft
|35
|Black Gold?? (Dec '11)
|Jan 12
|Bignate08
|79
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|Jan 12
|Battle Tested
|44
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC