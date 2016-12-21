Woman with memory loss reported missi...

Woman with memory loss reported missing out of West Odessa

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: KOSA

The Ector County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from her home. The woman, identified as Maria Mendez, was last seen at around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at the family's residence in the 2600 block of Westcliff Road.

