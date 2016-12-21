Surveillance video released following Odessa armed bank robbery
The robbery occurred at the Prosperity Bank in the 2700 block of Grandview Ave. just after 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. We're told the suspect came to the bank first on Wednesday and then returned to the bank on Thursday to commit the robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Odessa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prostitutes (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Sassy
|24
|Vote Gary Johnson (May '16)
|Tue
|Lynn11
|2
|Buddy Wayne Webb~ what a psyco
|Dec 9
|photoalbumhuh
|3
|I still love you
|Dec 7
|Sinner
|2
|Who wants girls phones number for FaceTime? (Sep '14)
|Dec 6
|Blakester
|31
|Homewrecker (May '15)
|Dec 4
|Bonnie
|17
|Happy ending massage (Jul '12)
|Dec 3
|El Pito chico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Odessa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC