Randy Rogers Band Announce Tour, Trump Inauguration Performance

Group will hit markets on the East Coast, and Rogers will play an acoustic set at the Black Tie and Boots 2017 Presidential Inaugural Ball Texas six-piece the Randy Rogers Band have announced a 2017 tour. With a reputation as hard-touring road warriors, the group has 25 early 2017 dates already on the books, including shows in Boston, Washington, D.C. and New York, as well as an appearance at April's Stagecoach Music Festival in California.

