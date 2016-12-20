Police, family search for clues in killing of South Philly grocer
Why point it at the 81-year-old Buck, who was standing behind the counter in Marie's Grocery, the shop she had run like a neighborhood matriarch for four decades? And why continually pull the trigger at point-blank range, striking Buck in the chest at least 11 times before fleeing? "It's a horrific crime," Homicide Capt. James Clark said Tuesday, adding that nothing was stolen and that Buck was "absolutely targeted," although investigators were trying to figure out why and by whom.
