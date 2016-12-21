Dr. Shanthi Thangam a psychiatrist at Happy Heart in Odessa said schizophrenia is one of the more serious mental health issues a person can have and even though the number of reported incidents are low the seriousness of the symptoms is significant. "In reality, there may be nothing going on in their environment but it's the perception that they are being subjected to some kind of harm," said Thangham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.